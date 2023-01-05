Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

