Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Navient by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Navient by 290.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Navient by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Navient by 80.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

