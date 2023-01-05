National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
