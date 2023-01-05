Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,514. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $253.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

