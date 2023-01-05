Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 347.8% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.02. 24,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $317.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.