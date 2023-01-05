MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) One Day Volume Hits $5,464.97

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $5,464.97 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.02197119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30361160 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01080825 USD and is down -14.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178,843.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.