Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 175,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 43.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

