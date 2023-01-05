Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 175,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 43.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.