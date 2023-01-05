MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
