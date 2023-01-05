MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MSP Recovery by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in MSP Recovery by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 643,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 399,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.