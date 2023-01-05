MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 16,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,268,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

