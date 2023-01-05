Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Financial Comparison

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -0.76 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -2.00

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74%

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

