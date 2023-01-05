Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

