Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $220.16, but opened at $212.30. Morningstar shares last traded at $213.06, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $23,279,611. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 28.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.