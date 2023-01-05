Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.23

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.23 and traded as high as C$16.53. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.02, with a volume of 28,248 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.24.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

