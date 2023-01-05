Morgan Stanley Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to “Overweight”

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $355.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $325.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.71.

CACI opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.22.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

