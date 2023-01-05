Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

