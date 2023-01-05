MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 399 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 2,259,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
