Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 680 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $262.24. 836,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $395.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

