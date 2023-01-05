Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 351,565 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

