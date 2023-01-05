Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 2,659 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.16. 80,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,929. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $439.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

