Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 26,563 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 143,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $284.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

