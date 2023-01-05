Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.34 Million Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBTP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 224,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

PBTP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 43,477 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

