Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

SRPT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

