Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $22.64 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 467.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,699. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.88.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

