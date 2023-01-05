Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,712 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

LNT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,771. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

