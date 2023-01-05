Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 932 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VIG stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.30. 28,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

