Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.35. Mondee shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOND. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44.

Insider Activity

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,734,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Featured Stories

