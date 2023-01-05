MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $142,646.71 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

