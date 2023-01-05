Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 16,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,379. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

