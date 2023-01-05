Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

UPS traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,699. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

