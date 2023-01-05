Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,653 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.21% of Mplx worth $62,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

