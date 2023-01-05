Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,986 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

