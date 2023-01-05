MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 23,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

MTG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $62,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $112,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.