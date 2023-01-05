MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 9,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

