MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.