MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.