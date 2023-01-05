MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.58.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
