MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

