Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT) Critical Comparison

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexco Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 3 16 0 2.84

EQT has a consensus target price of $58.41, indicating a potential upside of 75.89%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.07 $2.86 million $1.96 6.36 EQT $3.06 billion 3.98 -$1.16 billion $4.52 7.35

This table compares Mexco Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mexco Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Mexco Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.01% 30.51% EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT beats Mexco Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2022, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.616 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,970 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

