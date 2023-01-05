Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00011617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $415,535.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,634,243 coins and its circulating supply is 16,804,272 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,634,243 with 16,804,272 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.90769233 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $414,372.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.