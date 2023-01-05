Metal (MTL) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 173.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00443312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.02224745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

