Metal Market Cap Hits $46.60 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $46.60 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

