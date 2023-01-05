Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Tops $540,182.09

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $540,182.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

