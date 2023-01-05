Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of MLAB traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.73. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $320.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLAB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 67.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

