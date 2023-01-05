Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 1910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).
Merit Group Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.97.
Merit Group Company Profile
Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.
