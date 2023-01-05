Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $112.08 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

