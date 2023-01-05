Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,581 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.