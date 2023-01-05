Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 94,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

MDT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,923. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

