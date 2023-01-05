McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $263.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.83.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.