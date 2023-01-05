McCutchen Group LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 18.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.98. 64,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.