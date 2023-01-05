Max Royde Purchases 25,318 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($45,450.39).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,421.69).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($207,831.33).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde bought 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £448,657.46 ($540,551.16).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde bought 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £455,000 ($548,192.77).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($30,843.37).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,072.29).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde bought 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,712.18).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.16. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £440.21 million and a PE ratio of 5,083.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.