Matthew Field Sells 9,478 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 2,502,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.