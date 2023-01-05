Matthew Field Sells 9,478 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 2,502,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

