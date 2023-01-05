Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.